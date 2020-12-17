Mystery Tales #52 On Auction At ComicConnect Today

Ahh, Atlas Comics. Mystery Tales have always eluded me in my collection; it seems whenever I come across them, I get priced out really quickly before I can consider which to get. #52 has always been one of my favorite covers, the man running towards you and the mystery of the shadows in the sky, it just screams awesome noir storytelling to me, pulp at its finest. On auction over at ComicConnect right now is a raw copy of said issue of Mystery Tales, part of Event Auction #44, taking bids for a few more hours. This one is sitting at $14, so you may be bidding against me on this one. Check it out below.

Mystery Tales Are Storytelling You Don't Get Anymore.

"Glossy pages! Drucker art; my dog lets loose a silent fog a couple of times a day, and let me tell you; it's no fun.

Second City Collection John Powers Severin was an American comics artist noted for his distinctive work with EC Comics, primarily on the war comics Two-Fisted Tales and Frontline Combat; for Marvel Comics, especially its war and Western comics; and for his 45-year stint with the satiric magazine Cracked. He was one of the founding cartoonists of Mad in 1952. Severin was inducted into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 2003."

There are only a few hours left to bid on this Mystery Tales issue, so go here and place a bid on this one. While you are there, make sure to check out all of the other items taking bids the rest of the day and tomorrow before Event Auction #44 finishes up. There are quite a few great and key books taking bids, both raw and CGC, whichever you prefer. If you are a Marvel key collector, this is the lot for you for sure.