Mystique Keeps Debuting In Ms. Marvel #17, Up for Auction

Mystique has had almost as much pre-MCU debut heat as anyone these last few months, as things like Secret Invasion and the impending debut of the mutants send speculation into the stratosphere. Her debut, which really spans Ms. Marvel #'s 16-18, have had a ton of action on them, and it would kind of be neat to see her be the first X-related character in the MCU. One of those big debut issues, #17 is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, and for a CGC 9.8 copy at that. Currently sitting at $310, it ends today. Take a look at the copy down below.

Mystique's Debut Was A Great Story As Well

"Ms. Marvel #17 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Mystique appears in cameo as Nick Fury. Dave Cockrum cover. Jim Mooney art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $75. CGC census 8/22: 126 in 9.8, none higher. After having a premonition of battling to the death, Carol Danvers is more stressed out than usual, prompting her co-workers to try and come up with something to cheer her up. Meanwhile, Mystique and Geoffrey Ballard manage to get aboard the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier when Mystique disguises herself as Nick Fury to gain access to the Centurion Project, a top secret weapon which they hope to use to further their own goals. After almost being found out by Valentina de Fontaine, they manage to escape. Meanwhile, Carol is "assaulted" by her co-workers, who have initiated a snowball fight to try and cheer her up. After a brief romantic kiss with Frank Gianelli, Carol pushes him away because she is soaking wet and wants a change of clothes. So, she changes into Ms. Marvel and flies home, but she is blasted out of the sky by an unseen assailant. This story is continued next issue…"

This is a great stretch of issues to own, not just for speculation purposes but also because they are just good. Go ahead and go here to bid on the issue.

