The Nature Of Naomi's Super Powers & How She Could Take Down Superman

I got a little annoyed in the last issue of Naomi Season Two, as Naomi joins the Justice League and sits at the table in the Halls Of Justice. And they discuss Superman's apparent extreme vulnerability to magic.

Here's the thing – that's not meant to be the case. Superman is indeed vulnerable to magic in the DC Universe but only as much as the next guy. He has no defense against magic, but then neither would you. It's not meant to be his Kryptonite. But then, this is Brian Michael Bendis writing and he's not a fan of research.

Superman #171 by Jerry Siegel, Curt Swan and George Klein made this clear, and this is the way it has been treated over the decades.

But in this Tuesday's Justice League #74 – also written by Brian Bendis – it seems that Bendis' rewriting of Superman's powers is all to put Naomi's power set in sharp relief.

Naomi's powers magnify magic, and as a result, she can take Superman down – if the need arises. And what are the odds that this need will suddenly come to fruition some time in the near future?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #74 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Justice League Dark crossover conclusion! Another full double-size issue crossover spectacular as Xanadoth, the original Lord of Chaos, has returned. With unlimited power and revenge against all on its mind, the Lord of chaos has taken the form of Black Adam and no. One. Is. Safe. The final chapter of the Eisner-winning Bendis Justice League run wraps up with brand-new status quo for all!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/15/2022 NAOMI SEASON 2 #1 (OF 6)

She's back! Naomi returns to the pages of her own series to uncover the truth behind the new mysteries around herself and her powers. The entire creative team (Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell) behind the critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-nominated debut series has returned to answer all the questions that surround Naomi, her legacy, and her place in the DC Universe pantheon. Guest-starring Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League, plus the return of…Zumbado! Soon to be a CW television show from Ava DuVernay! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/8/2022