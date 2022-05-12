Neil Gaiman & Armando Iannucci Part Of Amazing August Marvel Comic

Neil Gaiman, co-creator of Sandman, Neverwhere, Mirror Mask, Stardust and Good Omens, author of American Gods, Coraline and Norse Mythology, writer on Babylon 5, Doctor Who, and so, so so much more, is joining Armando Iannucci, co-creator of On The Hour, The Day Today, Alan Partridge, Friday Night Armistice, Gash, Time Trumpet, The Thick Of It, Veep, Avenue 5, director of The Death Of Stalin and David Copperfield, and author of Pandemonium, on something for Marvel Comics called Amazing.

And they are joined by big-name Marvel writers and artists Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Kurt Busiek, Anthony Falcone, Rainbow Rowell, Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, Terry Dodson.

The promo uses the "Amazing" from Amazing Fantasy, the anthology series best known for spawning Spider-Man in its final issue. Could Marvel be reviving Amazing Fantasy as an anthology comic book again, for Spider-Man's 60th birthday? Neil Gaiman is already doing work for Marvel, concluding his Miracleman stories with Mark Buckingham (who I'll be seeing at Lake Como Comic Art Festival tomorrow). Dan Slott has already revealed himself as a big The Thick Of It fan. There was also this Alex Ross cover for Amazing Spider-Man #5 featuring the cast of The Thick Of It that had to be amended over copyright issues…

While Armando Iannucci narrated the documentary Comics Britannia looking at the history of the British comic, he has signed in Forbidden Planet, and of course The Death Of Stalin was based on a comic book. And now writing something "Amazing" for Marvel Comics. Another reason for Stewart Lee to grind his teeth…

Notably, Marvel also cancelled Ho Che Anderson's comic book series Luke Cage City Of Fire before it could be published, and he wasn't happy. Have bridges been mended there?

It may also be notable that Marvel only bring back Jonathan Hickman for very notable projects… it's all looking good for August!