New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)

Today sees a bunch of Marvel X-Men and X-Men related titles, including a regular issue of X-Force and an X-Force Annual, the first in four months, as printing and distribution schedules clash. We have a launch for X-Men Red and Marauders. And a new X-Men Unlimited story, with references abounding in other titles.

In X-Force #27, the Beast finally gets properly called out for being the monster he is, in front of the Quiet Council, by Sage.

And naturally, he's not happy.

While in the X-Force Annual, as the team takes on an Orchis plant at the instruction of The Beast…

He gets similar treatment from Emma Frost.

And Emma Frost's diagnosis is in the ballpark of the Sage advice he'd previously received.

As the reasons for the team mission he sent his X-Force team of X-Men on, are slowly revealed.

Sorry Beast, you reap what you sow. Talking of which, In X-Men Red, Vulcan Summers is acting up on Mars/Arakko with representative of the Shi'Ar.

He has plenty of history with the Shi'Ar Empire of course. But maybe that history goes even further back?

A previous emperor but no longer, and rather bitter about the whole thing, as one might be. While the new Marauders have some other issues with the Shi'ar Empire they might want to raise. Even if they have to use a monster like Cassandra Nova to interpret it.

And it will take a telepath like Psylocke to confirm it.

That before Krakoa, before Arakko, before Apocalypse, there was a first race of mutants on Earth, And they have been held by the Shi'ar all this time. It might also give new light to the involvement with the Shi#ar, the Imperial Guard and the Majestrixes, with the X-Men for all these years as well.

Worth remembering at this point that the Starjammers were a group of space pirates formed by Scott Summer's father, Corsair, in the slave pits of the Shi'ar Empire. Peace came after a regime change, Corsair was murdered by one of his other sons, Vulcan, during Vulcan;s reign (though of course got better. They are still hanging around as well, in today's Captain Marvel Annual…

And Fantastic Four #42…

While the Fantastic Four are also in Shi'Ar space. I wonder if they'll run into each other? Shi'Ar space is not, after all, what it once was.

Seriously, they are all over the place right now.

There are also some questions to be asked regarding resurrections. Not just on Krakoa, it seems that in She-Hulk, certain folk can act like the Krakoan Five when it comes to artificial life.

While there are questions to be asked about resurrecting mutants and monsters. As seen at the end of the Trial Of Magneto, Thunderbird is back in X-Men Red #1.

Omega Red is back in X-Force #27.

Cassandra Nova is back in Marauders #1.

And discussion regarding the both of those revivals is intense, and confirmed that Mister Sinister is not a natural mutant, but only as his body is a clone of himself and Thunderbird. Just as his time-resetting duplicates are clones of himself and Moira Mactaggert.

Though not everyone on Arakko/Mars has to be a mutant either.

And on X-Men: Green, Nature Girl may be going through her own changes. Again.

Not just having an antler lopped off… say if they'll bring Cassandra Nova and Omega Red back to island, why not Nature Girl as well?

