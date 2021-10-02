New Mutants #22 Preview: Who Could Have Seen This Coming?!

You're not going to believe this, but it turns out that The Shadow King has been evil all this time. We know. Total shocker. Maybe letting the X-Men's worst lifelong villains live on Krakoa wasn't the best idea after all? In New Mutants #22, the titular New Mutants are going to have to take care of this problem the old fashioned way. But if The Shadow King wasn't bad enough, there's also the matter of a rampaging horde of Brood to deal with.

SHADOW KING SHOWDOWN!

He's been skirting the line… skulking around the Wild Hunt… and now he's simply gone too far. On Krakoa, where the dead walk among the living and the unforgiveable has been forgiven, the NEW MUTANTS now battle an old foe… the psychic entity known as the Shadow King! RATED T+

