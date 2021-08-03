Hasbro Reveals First TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers are crossing over once again as Hasbro reveals their new collaboration figures. TMNT and the Rangers have crossover before in live action in 1998 with Power Rangers in Space. However, the Boom! Studios comic took changed it all up as the turtle teamed up with everyone's favorite Mighty Morphin' heroes. The Turtles even Morphed themselves, wearing some of the iconic suits from the series, and Hasbro is bringing them to life with a special set of figures. Starting us off first is Leonardo and Donatello as the Blue and Black Mighty Morphin' Rangers.

We can imagine more figures are on the way as TMNT's Raphael as the Red Ranger, April as the Pink, and Michelangelo as the Yellow Ranger. Shredder as the evil Green Power Ranger will be a sight to see, and maybe we will see more this Friday with the Hasbro Pulse live stream. Each figure will feature a helmeted and unmasked head sculpt and will feature retrospective weapons for each hero. The Rangers x Turtles Crossover figures from Hasbro will be priced at $52.99, with pre-orders live and found here.

"This 6-inch Lightning Collection MMPR x TMNT Collab 2-pack features action figures with premium paint and decorative details inspired by the Boom! Comics crossover miniseries, with over 20 points of articulation in each figure for high poseability. Plus, swappable heads to display the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Ranger helmet or without. Also includes multiple character-inspired weapon accessories, blast effect pieces, and extra pairs of hands for more ways to play or display.

Includes: 2 figures, 5 accessories, extra heads, and extra hands.

These Lightning Collection figures have premium painted detail with an iconic mashup design inspired by the Boom! Studios comics

This bodacious 2-pack includes multiple character-inspired collab accessories, like Donnie's staff merged with the Black Ranger Power Axe, Leo's katana merged with the Blue Ranger's Power Lance, alternate heads (it's turtle time!), and blast effect pieces

When the teens from Angel Grove are cut off from their powers, Donatello and Leonardo use the Rangers' morphers to become the new Black and Blue Rangers

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.