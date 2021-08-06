TMNT Shredder Becomes the Green Ranger With New Hasbro Figure

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers are about to have their hands full with Hasbro's latest release. The infamous Shredder has acquired the Dragon Power Coin giving this TMNT villain the Green Ranger's power. This crossover figure is nothing new as BOOM! Studios created a comic book of the story back in 2017, and now the designs are coming to life. Morphed Shredder is an unstoppable force with high amounts of detail, fabric cape, claw power effects. These new TMNT and Power Rangers crossover figures are quite something else and will be a thrill for any Turtle or Rangers collection. The Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection Morphed Shredder is priced at $31.99. he is set to realize with the other figures in April 2022, and pre-orders are love and located here.

"Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lightning Collection Morphed Shredder – This 6-inch Lightning Collection MMPR x TMNT Collab action figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the Boom! Comics crossover miniseries, with over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. Plus, swappable hands and a soft goods cloak for more ways to play or display."

Includes: figure, fabric cloak, and extra hands.

This Lightning Collection figure has premium painted detail with an iconic mashup design inspired by the Boom! Studios comics

This Shredder figure includes two sets of hands to display the figure in various action poses and a fabric cape in that iconic Shredder purple we all know and loathe

Shredder uses the power of the Tommy's coin and morphs into a twisted, evil version of the Green Ranger

