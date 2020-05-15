New Warriors and Poison Ivy in The Daily LITG, 15th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday, without any competition, the New Warriors story topped the traffic charts, ahead of Poison Ivy, Faithless and Batman. Larry may well have a point. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive t as an e-mail here.
New Warriors, Poison Ivy, Clownhunter and the ten most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
- Will Any Comic Shops Refuse To Sell Faithless II #1?
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
- Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
- Funko Announces X-Men Movie Pops Are On the Way!
- Super7 Debuts New ReAction Figures From Bands Anthrax and Motorhead
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- Peter David and Dale Keown Tell The Origin Of The Maestro
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Ultimate Comics FB Live Comics Selling show, 5-11pm EDT
- Mount Olympus Comics Phoenix Online Show, 5-6.30pm MST
- Comics From the Future! LIVE, Infinity Flux Comics, 1-1.30pm EDT
- Monomythic Panel: Comics for Kids, 5-6pm CDT
- LIVE Cartoon and comic art club with Marc makes comics, 2pm BST
- Live sale with comic creator Billy Tucci, Fourcorners Comics, 6pm EDT
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Vivek J. Tiwary, author of The Fifth Beatle.
- Karen Rubins, creator of Comics Turns.
- Ryan Smith, creator of Funny Farm Comics
- Andrew Cosby, co-founder of Boom Studios, co-creator of Zombie Tales, and Damn Nation.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List
Interested in more debate over New Warriors or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.