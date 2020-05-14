Will Any Comic Shops Refuse To Sell Faithless II #1?

You might've heard, but Boom Studios' #1s are the hottest creator-owned comics with fans and speculators – with Bone Parish #1 selling for $120, Black Badge #1 selling for over $125, The Red Mother #1 selling for $175 and Once & Future #1 reaching the rarefied air of $200 for a raw copy. That's not even mentioning Something is Killing the Children #1 which was hot and then tripled in price to $90. But the series that started it all for Boom was 2019's hit erotic thriller Faithless from Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet. Not only did the series' launch issue double orders at FOC, but the erotic covers were so controversial that we had to pull the cover reveal from the site . Next month Faithless II #1 arrives in comic shops and Boom has been touting it as one of their big Must Read series of the year, already greenlighting a third (and final) Faithless series in 2021 , hopefully named Faithless IIIsome.

Fans are definitely excited – with a CGC 9.8 copy of Faithless #1 selling for $39.99 recently and a signed variant of Faithless #6 selling for $73.01. However, I'm hearing that Faithless II #1 maybe even more controversial than the original series, taking on the most shocking & taboo topics – and that's just in the first five pages of the book. As more retailers and press get advance PDFs of the issue, expect there to be a lot of questions about the mature content in the issue – and perhaps some comic shops who don't feel comfortable selling it. That means Faithless II #1 may be harder to find than expected – in addition to the sure to be rare, connecting erotic variants by Tula Lotay. Will comic shops order enough as they reopen their doors or will this be another Boom #1 that becomes the next hot launch? And let's not forget that Boom pledged to deliver to retailers their planned Diamond Retailer Summit variant which is sure to add fuel to the speculation fire on the first issue.

Faithless II #1 FOCs on Monday, May 18 and is on-sale Wednesday, June 10th.