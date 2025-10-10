Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: new york comic con, Shadows Of Tomorrow, tim seeley, x-force

NYCC: Cable, Hellverine, Archangel, Boom-Boom in Inglorious X-Force

NYCC: From Marvel X-Men panel: Cable, Hellverine, Archangel, Boom-Boom in Inglorious X-Force by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria for 2026

Article Summary Marvel announces Inglorious X-Force by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria, launching January 2026

Cable, Hellverine, Archangel, and Boom-Boom unite for a mysterious new mission in the X-Force lineup

Storyline sees Cable sent to the past with amnesia, guided only by a secretive list of names

Inglorious X-Force spins out of X-Men’s Age of Revelation and Shadows of Tomorrow publishing plan

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. And including Inglorious X-Force by Tim Seeley and Michael Sta. Maria. With Boom Boom, Hellverine and Archangel, Cable is blown up and sent to the past with no memory of what happened to him. All he has with him is a list of names. One by one he seeks them out to help him get back home…

Inglorious X-Force #1

New Ongoing Series, On Sale January 2026

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE!

CABLE returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it's up to HELLVERINE, ARCHANGEL and his former teammate BOOM-BOOM to follow Cable's lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable's faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!