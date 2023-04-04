Oni Press Drops Live-Action Trailer for New Horror Comic, Lamentation Oni has just unveiled a live-action teaser trailer for Cullen Bunn & Arjuna Susini's Lamentation series, directed by Brockton McKinney.

Last year was not the best for Oni Press/Lion Forge who had been hitting the headlines with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press receiving allegations of non-payment to comic book creators and losing their San Diego Comic-Con booth.

But since new President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson (formerly of Boom,, Hivemind, and Valiant) took the helm of the publisher behind Scott Pilgrim, Gender Queer, Tea Dragon Society, Rick & Morty and a whole host more. things have felt a lot more… settled, with direction.

They started with the high-profile hire of new Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn, the former Boom Studios' Executive Editor responsible for titles like Jason Aaron & Alexandre Tefengki's Once Upon a Time at the End of the World and Mattson Tomlin & Lee Bermejo's A Vicious Circle. Then they hired former Third Eye Comics retailer Michael Torma to join the company's sales division. Then they also added direct market co-founder and former Diamond executive Bill Schanes as a consultant. And made Rick And Morty into a manga.

And, we're told, they also have some surprises up their sleeve for their upcoming slate of single-issue releases that will be gathering steam in the months ahead.

First up: Oni has just unveiled a live-action teaser trailer for Cullen Bunn & Arjuna Susini's Lamentation series, directed by fellow creator Brockton McKinney. You can view it in all of its blood-soaked glory here (not for the squeamish):

Here's how Oni sums up the series:

Told in THREE, 48-PAGE ISSUES spanning May, June, and July, horror master Cullen Bunn and rising star Arjuna Susini unravel a terrifying tale of tension, paranoia, and pain as the ill-fated cast and crew of a cursed stage play, trapped inside a haunted theater, play cat and mouse with a masked killer who may be more than human! After weeks of grueling rehearsals, a new production is set to begin at the famed Requiem Theatre: Razide's Lament, three acts of gothic horror set inside a haunted castle…with a story that some say is more than mere fantasy. Under the stern rule of a dedicated but temperamental director, the script seems ever-changing, and, more mysterious still, our lead actress has found herself cast in the role of a lifetime without so much as an audition. Her grand debut is fast approaching – and, with it, a barrage of razors in the night that will terrorize the actors and readers. There is no exit, no escape, and when the curtain finally rises, Razide himself will take center stage to cross the threshold into the unholy darkness that lies just beyond…

Up for FOC via Diamond and Lunar this weekend, the 48-page first issue of Lamentation #1 is on sale May 3, 2023 (just before Free Comic Book Day) with covers by Maan House (Nightfall Double Feature), Yanick Paquette (Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman: Earth-Two), and Kyle Hotz (Web of Venom, Immortal Hulk), and is fully returnable for Diamond/Lunar retailers who order 5 shelf cover copies or more.