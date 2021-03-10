Only Place To Find Scarlet Witch In Marvel Comics Is Strange Academy

It is weird that after such a hit TV series such as WandaVision that the only place to find Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch in Marvel Comics titles right now is in Strange Academy, a teen magical user comic book from Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos that is a) excellent and b) has Wanda as a teacher working at the school. She's had a more prominent role in previous issues, but in this issue, one page – with a side column semi-splash.

She's still wearing the "tiara" that Jack Kirby gave her, though, closer to its WandaVision finalised form.

Last week, Bleeding Cool revealed that Marvel was indeed bringing back the shutdown-postponed Darkhold series that was revealed to star the Scarlet Witch – originally that would have been coming to its conclusion around now. Look for that to run in the summer sometime as a weekly event.

And some do think she may be about to marry Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four, but given everything, Marvel might have done more to publicise that if it were the case. But these days, who knows?

At least you get to see Scarlet Witch – The Vision might have been seen hanging out with his daughter Viv Vision in The Champions, but they've been estranged of late. He could probably do with more of a revival as well.

Last month Bleeding Cool pointed out how WandaVision has been sending Marvel back to the presses on certain collections, the latest is the Scarlet Witch James Robinson Complete Collection, the book that revealed the legacy of the Scarlet Witch – and that it was a transferrable title. Out of print, it will be back in stores and bookshops for the end of April.

STRANGE ACADEMY #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210704

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

• It's PARENTS' DAY at Strange Academy!

• For most students, it's a joyous day, but for Calvin Morse, an orphan…not so much.

• So while the rest of the parents go on a scavenger hunt around campus, Calvin and an unlikely friend face something truly scary.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99 ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD… IF YOU DARE! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — A.K.A. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into chaos! DARKHOLD sees Doctor Doom unearth the ancient Darkhold, a text written by the elder god Chthon, and unintentionally opening a passageway for Chthon to return to our dimension. To stop him, the Scarlet Witch recruits five heroes-Iron Man, Wasp (Janet), Black Bolt, Spider-Man (Peter), and Blade. To enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the Darkhold, which drives them insane. COLLECTING: DARKHOLD ALPHA (2020) 1, THE DARKHOLD: TBD A (2020) 1-E (2020) 1, THE DARKHOLD OMEGA (2020) 1