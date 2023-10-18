Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Astonishing Iceman, children of the vault, iron man, krakoa, orchis

The Grip Of Orchis On X-Men Lessens… Here Comes Dominion #XSpoilers

Three Krakoan X-Men comics out this week, none of them with X in the title, as it all heads towards the Fall Of The House Of X and the Rise Of The Powers Of X. Astonishing Iceman #3, Children Of The Vault #3 and Iron Man #11. As Orchis' grasp on humanity – and America – starts to falter from all sides.

Astonishing Iceman sees the Captain America Of The Rails defending humans that have been identified as mutants,m for having mutant tattoos. Tattoos that give mutant powers, admittedly, but still.

Cable and Bishop attack the Children Of The Vault, who have stepped in to provide an altruistic replacement for the mutant island of Krakoa… but have a much more sinister motive at their heart.

And Iron Man makes a trip to Krakoa, to retrieve some of the mutant metal of mysterium, forged from kirbons in the White Room of the Phoenix, and left hanging around by the White Queen. And yes, Orchis has genius apes on its staff. They are bold little monkeys too.

Iceman is in a frozen exile as his powers become more and more like Swamp Things, apple to appear all around the globe in ice form, albeit in a limited form. Orchis are hunting him…

…and will probably hunt down Tony Stark as well, if this secret gets out. Of course, Orchis may have other issues to contend with.

As Cable and Bishop have managed to persuade them that the Children Of The Vault are a mutant threat after all. And the Stark Sentinels attack…

As does their Sun-orbiting Master Mold. Tony Stark manages his assault with slightly more stealth. Once he's disposed of the Orchis gorilla of course. And with Professoe Xavier observing him from the shadows… not even Emma Frost noticed him there.

And it looks like Tony Stark is ready to built his Mysterium armour. Might that be enough to take down the Stark Sentinels built by Feilong Industries?

After all it looks as if Orchis may be losing the war of public opinion as well. And one thing you never do if you want to keep the people onside? Never turn off the internet.

That should be human management 101 these days. IS Orchis losing its grip?

But looking to the future, Cable knows none of the timeline, which suggests a reset must be on the way.

How might this be achieved? Well, there's something revealed in Sins Of Sinister, outside the timelines, outside the competition realities, there is a Dominion here. Usually defined in House Of X, as a number of advanced civilisation that turned into AI and then collapsed under their own densities, forming a series of linked sentient black holes, the true powers of the universe. But also, potentially formed by a Sinister clone, and when one exists, it has always existed and will always existed.

And the suggestion that this Dominion may have been behind everything that's been going on. And have been controlling humanity from the get go.

Anyone want to fight a black hole? Iron Man may have just the weapon…

