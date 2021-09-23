Out #1: AWA Studios Unveils Exclusive Variant Covers

AWA Studios' imprint Upshot Studios has unveiled its much-anticipated horror series OUT #1 retailer exclusive variants. THE GREAT ESCAPE meets THE THING in this new series by Rob Williams (fan favourite writer of JUDGE DREDD, OLD HAUNTS), Will Conrad (who previously illustrated RED BORDER for AWA), and Marco Lesko (CHARIOT, RAT QUEENS) is to hit stores this October 6th, 2021.

In response to the variants, OUT creator Rob Williams said, "It's hugely, horribly exciting to see how different artists are portraying our World War II monster for the variant covers for OUT #1. Giving the undead new blood-sucking life!"

Since the launch of AWA Studios' variant program in October 2020, the program has accomplished exactly what CCO Axel Alonso's goal of creating a program that "focuses on quality over quantity to bring a truly special experience for our retailer partners and readers while supporting our top talent relationships." The program is spearheaded by comic book veteran Lisa Y. Wu, Marketing, Sales, & PR Consultant.

"We're really impressed with what Lisa Y. Wu is doing, heading up the variant program at AWA Studios. She's creating a bridge that allows retailers to participate more intimately with the story we created…At the end of the day, we want as many people as possible to pick up OUT, and this is helping people to do just that," said Williams.

Said Wu, "Our variant program is truly unique in that we incorporate our retailers in the creative process. Retailers get to work directly with the artist, our editorial team, and production team and, once the artwork is revealed, we continue to engage with retailers in supporting their sales and promote the variant artists with the creators of the book. When retailers and artists work with AWA Studios, it isn't one and done. We are with them – They become part of our family."

"With these OUT variants," Wu continued, "this incredible list of cover artists truly captures the terror that the POWs come face to face with in the world that Rob, Will, and Marco created."

Here are some of the things that retailers had to say about OUT #1, AWA Studios' variant program, and their exclusive art:

"We always love to work with new publishers, and AWA has to be close to the top for professionalism, efficiency, and overall FUN! We look forward to our future collaborations!"- David McKean, Linebreakers – Exclusive by Bjorn Barends

"Rob Williams writing a nazi zombie book…what more could you ask for! Except for a sick cover from the twisted John Gallagher, not much more! As always, it is a pleasure to work with AWA; they always make the variant process so straightforward." Simon Payne, Sad Lemon Comics – Exclusive by John Gallagher

"We love stories about vampires, and we also love working with AWA Studios, so when we heard AWA was releasing OUT #1, we knew for certain that this was a project we wanted to invest in! We felt that Christopher Bust was the perfect artist to take on the concept we had in mind to bring it to life, and we could not be more thrilled with how both covers turned out. No one is more excited than we are to see them in print!" – John Leone, 616 Comics – Exclusive by Christopher Bust.

"AWA (through liaison Lisa Y. Wu) was a joy to work with to have this amazing Keyla Velario cover created. They allowed us to have creative input, and we were so thankful for that. We are incredibly excited for this title and that our cover features what we feel to be the most important character from our advanced reading of the first issue, rendered in such stunning detail and rich colors." – Jen King, Space Cadets Collection – Exclusive by Keyla Velario.

Here are the covers solicited by AWA Studios in PreviewsWorld that are available at all comic book shops on October 6th by Tim Bradstreet (Cover A) and Mike Deodato Jr.(Cover B)

OUT #1 Solicitation: "In the waning days of World War Two, with the Allies advancing, a desperate Nazi officer unearths an ancient force of evil that he hopes will turn the tide of battle: a vampire. To test the power of his secret weapon, he unleashes the monster on an unsuspecting group of Allied POWs. It's up to Nocona, a Comanche language expert, to communicate with the vampire to find out what it really wants."

Out #1 will be in Shops on October 6th, 2021. Subscribe to the series through PreviewWorld PullBox. Also available on ComiXology and Amazon Kindle.