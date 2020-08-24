Peach Momoko, Derrick Chew, Kael Ngu do Limited Punchline Variants

We said it was Peach Momoko Day on Bleeding Cool the other day and it seems that DC Comics was listening. Which is why, for the Punchline one-shot, spinning out of The Joker War in November, DC announces that this issue will feature three Team Variant card stock covers by artists Derrick Chew, Peach Momoko, and Kael Ngu.

In this issue, readers will learn how Alexis Kaye became Punchline. "It's a harrowing journey that reveals a fringe teenager's radicalization to the ideology of a madman." Lovely. Each Punchline Special #1 Team Variant cover will have a limited print run set at a maximum of 10,000 copies. Written by James Tynion IV and Sam Johns with art by Mirka Andolfo, it is scheduled to arrive in stores on November 10th.

To participate, retailers must place a minimum initial order of 500 copies per store. If at the Final Order Cutoff date of October 18th there are still copies available from the total print run, retailers will have the chance to increase their orders.

Retailers interested in participating in the Punchline Special #1 Team Variant cover program should email Dustin Kitchens, Sales Specialist. Retailers can place orders with Dustin starting at noon PST on Monday, August 24th. That's about an hour ago. Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a minimum of six participating stores and a maximum of 20.

Retailers will choose which of the three Team Variant covers they want only in order of preference. Orders will be accepted and filled on a first-come first-served basis. If the requested cover order is A, C, and B, and cover A is sold out, an order for cover C will be placed. If only one cover style is requested and orders for that issue have already been filled — no order will be placed. Sorry. Retailers may only order one Team Variant cover.

This Team Variant cover is an additional option to retailers, along with the custom covers offered for Punchline Special #1 announced on August 14th. Retailers have the option of ordering either a Team Variant or a custom cover, but not both.

Punchline Special #1 Team Variant copies will count toward ratio variants, so that's nice.