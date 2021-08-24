Peter Parker Exposed in Amazing Fantasy #2 [Preview]

For a guy so obsessed with power and responsibility, Peter Parker sure does do a lousy job of keeping his secret identity a secret. And in this preview of Amazing Fantasy #2, Spider-Man once again finds himself exposed. Come on, Peter! At least try to keep it a secret! Check out the preview below.

AMAZING FANTASY #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

EXPERIENCE THESE HEROES LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Each of our heroes from across time and space seem to have found their tribes in this strange new land of wonder. But World War II Cap, Teenaged Spidey and Spy-School Black Widow soon discover that every paradise has its own costs and, eventually, everyone must pay! Is there a way to avoid the coming war? Or is fate the flute that leads us to our inevitable end? Our Amazing Fantasy continues!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $4.99