Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: , ,

Pick Of SDCC 2024: Erik Arreaga's San Diego-Set Comic, Chingona #1

Erik Arreaga's very first comic, Chingona #1, with a Hall H San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover is launching today at the show.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

I see a LOT of comic books launching for San Diego Comic-Con and I'm not even there. A lot. But every now and then something jumps out, and this is one of those. Erik Arreaga's very first comic, Chingona #1, with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover, launching today at the show.

Picks Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Erik Arreaga is San Diego born and bred and has been going to San Diego Comic-Con since 1991, first exhibiting in 1998. He runs a large San Diego Comic-Con Facebook group. and has been planning his own creator-owned comic books for almost fifteen years.

And he has begun now with Chingona, the first comic book in his universe. A Latina anti-hero, with a story that takes place in San Diego, as will all the stories that follow.

He'll be selling the second printing of the first issue and a San Diego-exclusive Hall H cover. There will also be Chingona cosplay at the show.

He is offering the Hall H variant exclusive package, which will feature the exclusive cover as well as a 2.5″ Chingona enamel pin with black nickel plating, and a Sana Sana sticker. The set is limited to 100 pieces for $25 now, and is available for pre-order now.

"In a city ruled by corruption and lawlessness, Chingona emerges as an unwilling anti-hero seeking revenge and justice. Haunted by a dark past, Chingona navigates the gritty streets, facing dangerous adversaries and morally ambiguous choices."

There is a preview of Chingona below, and I am totally getting the vibes of comic book creators such as Kevin Eastman, Sam Kieth, Trent Kaniuga, Todd McFarlane, and the like, and it's genuinely a locally-produced creation. See what you think. And if you like what you think, he'll be at Small Press #E-12. And hey, if anyone fancied getting me a copy and brining it back to London, feel free.

Pick Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Pick Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Pick Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Pick Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Pick Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Pick Of SDCC 2024: Erik Arreaga's San Diego-Set Comic, Chingona #1 Pick Of SDCC 2024: Erik Arreaga's San Diego-Set Comic, Chingona #1

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.