Pick Of SDCC 2024: Erik Arreaga's San Diego-Set Comic, Chingona #1

Erik Arreaga's very first comic, Chingona #1, with a Hall H San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover is launching today at the show.

I see a LOT of comic books launching for San Diego Comic-Con and I'm not even there. A lot. But every now and then something jumps out, and this is one of those. Erik Arreaga's very first comic, Chingona #1, with a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive cover, launching today at the show.

Erik Arreaga is San Diego born and bred and has been going to San Diego Comic-Con since 1991, first exhibiting in 1998. He runs a large San Diego Comic-Con Facebook group. and has been planning his own creator-owned comic books for almost fifteen years.

And he has begun now with Chingona, the first comic book in his universe. A Latina anti-hero, with a story that takes place in San Diego, as will all the stories that follow.

He'll be selling the second printing of the first issue and a San Diego-exclusive Hall H cover. There will also be Chingona cosplay at the show.

He is offering the Hall H variant exclusive package, which will feature the exclusive cover as well as a 2.5″ Chingona enamel pin with black nickel plating, and a Sana Sana sticker. The set is limited to 100 pieces for $25 now, and is available for pre-order now.

"In a city ruled by corruption and lawlessness, Chingona emerges as an unwilling anti-hero seeking revenge and justice. Haunted by a dark past, Chingona navigates the gritty streets, facing dangerous adversaries and morally ambiguous choices."

There is a preview of Chingona below, and I am totally getting the vibes of comic book creators such as Kevin Eastman, Sam Kieth, Trent Kaniuga, Todd McFarlane, and the like, and it's genuinely a locally-produced creation. See what you think. And if you like what you think, he'll be at Small Press #E-12. And hey, if anyone fancied getting me a copy and brining it back to London, feel free.

