Pokémon GO All Over The Daily LITG, 2nd August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday that meant Pokémon GO, wrestling rumours, Warren Ellis and Castlevania and blast from the past with Christopher Priest and Vampirella. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Pokémon GO – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in yesterday's top ten of traffic. Even if people aren't actually going anywhere.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.

One year ago.

Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.

Online Comics Workshop hosted by Leland Bjerg and Okanagan Comics Creators, 2-4pm PDT

Comics And Collectibles Flea Market hosted by Clobberin' Time Collectibles, 10am EDT

Special Sunday Outdoor Event Comics Toys Other Vendors hosted by Plunder Palace, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 10am-3pm EDT

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With

Andréa Gilroy , runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.

, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene. Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.

senior editor at Lion Forge. Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.

co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer. Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Flashing Swords #6 ,or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.