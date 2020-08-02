Pokémon GO All Over The Daily LITG, 2nd August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday that meant Pokémon GO, wrestling rumours, Warren Ellis and Castlevania and blast from the past with Christopher Priest and Vampirella. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Pokémon GO – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in yesterday's top ten of traffic. Even if people aren't actually going anywhere.
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Authors Ask That Their Work Be Removed From Flashing Swords #6
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Rayquaza Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Rayquaza In Pokémon GO
- Thor is the Newest Marvel Universe Bring Arts Figure from Square Enix
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- Did Marvel Comics Block Sina Grace From Writing IDW's Spider-Man?
- Bryan Hitch To Write, Draw 48-Page Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shot
- Eric Gapstur Sells Sort Of Super Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Run DMC Playboy Comic Book With Rob Guillory, Amy Chu and Larry Hama
- HarperCollins to Publish Laura Gao's The Wuhan I Know Graphic Memoir
One year ago.
Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
- DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
- DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
- Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
- "Supergirl": Jennifer Cheon Garcia Cast as Midnight for Season 5 Premiere
- LATE: Shazam! #7 Now Twelve Weeks Late
- "NCIS": CBS Entertainment Prez – Pauley Perrette Claims "Resolved"
- Now We Know Why Powers Of X is Pronounced 'Ten' – Meet Cardinal, Rasputin, Percival and Cylobel
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.
- Online Comics Workshop hosted by Leland Bjerg and Okanagan Comics Creators, 2-4pm PDT
- Comics And Collectibles Flea Market hosted by Clobberin' Time Collectibles, 10am EDT
- Special Sunday Outdoor Event Comics Toys Other Vendors hosted by Plunder Palace, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 10am-3pm EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With
- Andréa Gilroy, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.
- Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.
- Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.
- Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.
