Power Lords #1: Oni Press Launches the Nacelleverse in January

Power Lords #1: Oni Press Launches the toy-based Nacelleverse in January with Dennis Culver, Matt Hotson, and artist V Ken Marion.

Article Summary Power Lords #1 launches in January, expanding the Nacelleverse with a new cosmic adventure.

Written by Dennis Culver and Matt Hotson, with art by V Ken Marion, this series revives an '80s classic.

Join Adam Power in an epic battle against Arkus, alongside allies like Shaya and Sydot.

Featuring covers by top artists, Power Lords #1 is set to redefine toy-based comics for a new era.

Power Lords #1 is a new action figure toy tie-in comic series from Oni Comics because this was kind of inevitable when you think about it. Oni Press has partnered with The Nacelle Company for the return of the next iconic toy franchise to follow in the hallowed footsteps of Biker Mice from Mars, Roboforce, and Sectaurs… Enter: POWER LORDS #1! So… Yay?

Enter an alien realm beyond imagination as the beloved toy icons return to fuel 2025's most epic, galaxy-spanning cosmic adventure from acclaimed writers Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) & Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and blockbuster artist V Ken Marion (Green Lantern)! When deep-space smuggler Adam Power comes into possession of the mysterious Power Jewel, he finds himself transformed into something far greater and more powerful than the sum of his parts—only to discover he's been drafted into an eons-old battle between good and evil that could rend entire galaxies asunder! Standing alongside Shaya the Queen of Power, Sydot, and more, Adam Power is about to face the ultimate evil in the galaxy – Arkus! The next chapter of the NACELLEVERSE starts here as the POWER LORDS are reborn for a new generation! You can tell they're important because we typed their name is CAPITAL LETTERS! Assume these heroes are powerful because "power" is their name!

THIS JANUARY, THE LEGEND OF THE POWER LORDS BEGINS ANEW! Featuring star-spanning covers by Dustin Weaver (Avengers, EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Salvador Larroca (Darth Vader, Invincible Iron Man), Grey Williamson (Val-Mar: Gifted And Cursed), and more, Power Lords #1 redefines an 80's toy classic for an all-new era – when it goes on sale in comic shops everywhere January 2025. Because every comic publisher has to partner with a toy line soon or later.

POWER LORDS #1 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY DENNIS CULVER & MATT HOTSON

ARTY BY V KEN MARION

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY SALVADOR LARROCA

COVER C BY TO BE REVEALED

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY GREY WILLIAMSON F

VARIANT COVER (1:50) BY TO BE REVEALED

BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ON SALE JANUARY 29th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC

IOC: 12/1/2024

FOC: 1/6/2025

