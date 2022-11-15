PrintWatch: Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Star Wars, Department Of Truth

PrintWatch: Second printings coming from Marvel for Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and Star Wars comics, a special collection for The Department Of Truth and a second printing of Hell To Pay #1 from Image Comics, and a couple of covers to second printings which were announced last week.

PrintWatch: HELL TO PAY #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney (CA) Dave Johnson

The Shrouded College will give you magic… but you'll incur a debt. Until it's paid, you belong to them. Married couple Maia and Sebastian Stone took that deal. They have worked for the College ever since, using their new abilities to track down 666 cursed coins: qurrakh… aka, the Devil's Dollar. Only a few remain. The Stones are almost free… but the devil's in the details. Hellboy meets Indiana Jones in this supernatural adventure from CHARLES SOULE (EIGHT BILLION GENIES, UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY) and WILL SLINEY (Spider-Man).In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 Final Orders Due: Nov 21, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: FANTASTIC FOUR #1 2ND PTG ALEX ROSS VAR

(W) Ryan North (A) Iban Coello (CA) Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

It's the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they're already in a ton of trouble.

Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it!

But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that's been going on since before they were born…

That's been going on since before they were born…

That's been going on since before they were born…

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: SPIDER-MAN #2 2ND PTG BAGLEY VAR

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

"THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE" RAGES ON!

After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn't their only problem…

SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel.

Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she's had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 20, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SPIDER-MAN LOST HUNT #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG RYAN BROWN VAR

(W) J.M. Dematteis (A) Eder Messias (CA) Ryan Brown

THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED!

• J.M. DEMATTEIS continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist EDER MESSIAS! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for – prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was!

• As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven's past stalks them.

• Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN?

• Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was POWERLESS!

RATED TIn Shops: Jan 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 2ND PTG ANINDITO VAR

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Ario Anindito

DEATH STRIKES ON JEDHA!

• A Jedi lies dead in an ancient shrine, another on the trail of the murderer.

• Who is using ancient Force powers on the streets of the holy city, and why are sacred relics going missing?

• And why do all roads lead to the Temple of the Whills?

RATED TIn Shops: Jan 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 20, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS MANDALORIAN #5 2ND PTG HANS VAR

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Stephanie Hans

"THE GUNSLINGER"! On a familiar desert planet, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head.

RATED T In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 Final Orders Due: Nov 20, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' Bigfoot two-issues The Department Of Truth #10 and The Department Of Truth #11 will be reprinted in an extra-length encore, The Department Of Truth: Wild Fictions Special for Wednesday, 21st of December, with a Spawn variant as well.

PrintWatch: And those covers from previous weeks to Deadpool #1 and Secret Invasion #1 and the 1:25 version of Tiger Division #1 second printing.