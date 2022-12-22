PrintWatch: Spawn/Batman Gets Seconds

PrintWatch: Batman/Spawn #1 by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo returns for a second printing from DC Comics, giving fans another chance to pick up the epic collision between DC's Batman and Image Comics' Spawn, with two open-to-order covers, both by Capullo, McFarlane, and Dave McCaig. The covers reprint the two main covers for the one-shot, with Batman standing over Spawn and Spawn standing over Batman, along with recoloured logos. Batman/Spawn #1 Second Printing is on Final Order Cutoff for the 8th of January, with an on-sale date of the 7th of February.

PrintWatch: Invincible Iron Man #1 by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri also gets a second printing with a 1:25 variant, showcasing the many armors Tony has suited up in over the years. A brand-new piece by Mark Bagley, and Bob Layton's connecting cover in black and white, both arriving on the 15th of February.

PrintWatch: Missing covers from last week, for Miles: Morales: Spider-Man #1 and all the Spawn variant covers from Image Comics…

ALL AGAINST ALL #1 (OF 5) CVR E SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

BLOOD STAINED TEETH #7 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

DO A POWERBOMB #7 (OF 7) CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG

GOLDEN RAGE #5 (OF 5) CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

HEXWARE #1 (OF 6) CVR D SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

KAYA #3 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG

LITTLE MONSTERS #8 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

NOCTERRA SPECIAL VAL (ONE-SHOT) CVR H SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

PLUSH #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

RADIANT PINK #1 (OF 5) CVR D SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG MV

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #20 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #22 CVR C SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG (MR)

WALKING DEAD DLX #52 CVR D SPAWN VAR 2ND PTG