Punchline Joins Lex Luthor's New DCU Legion Of Doom? (Spoilers)

The Legion of Doom is a group of supervillains who originated in the Super Friends cartoon and have since been incorporated into the main DCU in a variety of different forms. The classic membership has been thirteen members, Black Manta, Giganta, Toyman, Riddler, Bizarro, Scarecrow, Lex Luthor, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Solomon Grundy, Gorilla Grodd, Brainiac, and Sinestro.

The DC Rebirth relaunch of Justice League by Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung reintroduced the Legion of Doom, now Lex Luthor, Sinestro, Cheetah, Gorilla Grodd, Brainiac, and Turtle, with former members Black Manta and Joker having been ejected. The team was no more after the events of No Justice, but Future State showed a future Legion Doom lead by T.O. Morrow including Amaz-X, Cobalt Blue, Despera, The Flood, Professor Ivo, Lex Luthor, Screech Owl, and UltraViolet Lantern.

Recently, in the lead-up to Dark Crisis, Wally West travelled to the Super Friends universe where he inhabited the body of the Reverse-Flash as he was being inducted into the Legion of Doom. It was all a bit silly, but it seems to have set up these bad guys manifesting in the main DCU.

So who are the new members of the new Legion Of Doom of the DC Universe? Lex Luthor, of course, but we have also been told to expect Punchline, the Joker's partner, in the team. And she is accompanied by Cheetah, Black Manta, Captain Cold, Captain Boomerang, Scarecrow, Sinestro, Gorilla Grodd, Vandal Savage, Heatwave, Weather Wizard and Golden Glider. Which is rather Central City Flash Rogue heavy, which indicates that maybe Flash, or the Flashes, will continue to play a large role in this story.

Presumably, this will be revealed in next month's Dark Crisis, Flash or one of the spinoffs, but maybe look for the new Legion Of Doom to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Remember to act surprised, okay?