Rebellion Announces Judge Dredd by Mick McMahon Apex Edition

Judge Dredd by Mick McMahon Apex Edition is an upcoming deluxe limited edition collection of legendary 2000 AD artist Mick McMahon. His work will be presented at its original size in a gorgeous hardcover, now available to pre-order now.

From the first published Judge Dredd story to his iconic work on serials such as 'The Cursed Earth' and 'The Judge Child,' McMahon's constantly evolving style has helped make him one of the greatest Dredd artists of all time. Famed for his 'big boots' design and vivid imagination, McMahon's work helped define Dredd's world and won him legions of fans.

From his dynamic early work influenced by Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra to his later utterly unique style, this Apex Edition showcases the evolution of his career in unprecedented detail and demonstrates how McMahon came to influence generations of comic book artists.

Complete stories such as 'Judge Whitey', 'Frankenstein II,' 'The Wreath Murders,' and 'Dream Palace' are published alongside pages from 'The Cursed Earth,' 'The Day the Law Died,' 'The Judge Child,' and 'The Fink.' As well as McMahon's brush and pen work, the reproduced pages include many of their original titles and word balloons, as well as printer's marks and other ephemera, giving fans the chance to see these pages in all their glory.

This collection follows the successful Judge Dredd by Brian Bolland Apex Edition, which is being published this year. Judge Dredd by Mick McMahon Apex Edition is due for release at the end of October 2022 with high-resolution scans of original Judge Dredd artwork by one of 2000 AD's biggest talents, presented in a deluxe, over-sized facsimile edition that reproduces McMahon's stunning art at its actual size. Further volumes of original art by other 2000 AD artists are planned.

The standard edition is available to pre-order from the 2000 AD webshop and will also be available for comic book stores to order through Diamond Distribution's Previews magazine this summer. The limited-edition slipcase is available to order only through the 2000 AD webshop.

As well as a standard hardcover edition, fans can order a special slipcase edition exclusively through the 2000 AD webshop. It comes in an attractive slipcase and with an extra bound page – individually numbered and signed by McMahon – with brand new art created exclusively for this edition.

Webshop pre-orders for the slipcase edition will close at 12 pm BST on Friday 1 June. Webshop pre-orders for the standard edition will close at 12 pm BST Friday 2 September. The standard edition will also be available to pre-order from comic book stores through Diamond Distribution's Previews magazine.