When Rob Liefeld & Pepe Larraz Drew The Same Deadpool X-Force Comic

Tom Brevoort and Rob Liefeld have problems with each other. That has become clearer over the years and, unlike some grudge matches, has not come close to being resolved. You can read a twelve-year-old flame out here if you can get past the ads. The current Deadpool Team-Up comic, despite being an X-Men book and featuring Cable and Wolverine, is not edited by Tom Brevoort. And Brevoort becoming Group Editor of the X-Men comics has coincided with Liefeld stating he will not work on Deadpool ever again, or for Marvel at all, despite two X-Men series, First Contact and Major X: Time To Kill previously having been announced.

So, anyway, apropos of nothing, on his Substack newsletter, Tom Brevoort revisited a series from 2014, Deadpool vs X-Force, a four-issue miniseries by Duane Swieczynski and Pepe Larraz, set shortly before Deadpool's debut in New Mutants #98. "At one point, it was going to be illustrated by Rob Liefeld. Rob seems to have drawn a good chunk of the first issue before whatever happened happened."

Well, I don't think we knew that. Nor that this art existed. And Tom lays it out so one can compare Rob's work to Pepe Larraz, who Rob just praised for being announced on Amazing Spider-Man. and I'm putting the side by side for easier comparison as well as Dwayne's script for each page. Tom says "There's likely a couple of things to be learned here" but doesn't say what those couple of things are. Both seem to go along with what the writer wants sometimes, and then ignores them completely at other times. And neither draw those time machines on their backs…

PAGE THREE

1/ Cut to Deadpool running across the lawn, twisting his body around to avoid every single musket ball that's whizzing by.

1 DEADPOOL

Somehow, the strange rebel is able to dodge hundreds of musket balls!

2/ New angle as Deadpool leaps into the air, legs spread like an upside-down V as a cannonball goes whizzing right past his junk.

2 DEADPOOL

Cannon balls!

3 DEADPOOL

Oh, this rebel must have such big…

3/ Deadpool smashes through the front door of the mansion as the row of Redcoats scatter in fear.

4 REDCOATS

AAAIIIIIEEEEEEEE

5 DEADPOOL

Sorry. I know that's low-hanging fruit, even for me.

PAGES TWELVE AND THIRTEEN

1/ Double-page spread: Cable, along with WARPATH, BOOM-BOOM, CANNONBALL and DOMINO, sliding through time. What I have in mind is one of those old-school pages where our armored-up heroes are literally falling through the air, ready to kick ass. The only new element: the prototype time machines strapped to their backs. All of them are wearing them (except for Cable, of course, who has his own time machine).

1 V/O CAP (NARRATOR)

Someday, these mutants will form the core of Cable's paramilitary team known as…

2 CAP (NARRATOR)

(stylized text)

X-FORCE!

3 V/O CAP (NARRATOR)

But today they are merely the toughest, most resourceful mutants Cable can gather at a moment's notice.

4 CAP

James Proudstar, a.k.a. Warpath. Able to snap you in half.

5 CAP

Tabitha Smith, a.k.a. Boom-Boom. Blows stuff up.

6 CAP

Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball. Flies like a jet.

7 CAP

Neena Thurman, a.k.a. Domino. Makes her own odds.

8 V/O CAP (NARRATOR)

Cable warned them all of the risks of waging war in the past.

9 V/O CAP (NARRATOR)

Not only must they repair the damange to the past… and survive… but their memories of the very battle itself must be purged, lest it disrupt the timestream itself.

10 V/O CAP (NARRATOR)

None of the team flinched.

PAGE FOURTEEN

1/ We cut back to 1777. Deadpool is positioned near a window, sniper rifle in his hand, on the top floor of the mansion. Also in the room is another British general — hogtied and gagged and struggling.

1 TIME CAP

(Colonial font)

1777

2 DEADPOOL

Ah, quit yer flinchin', me old mucker.

3 DEADPOOL

I'm not after you. It's your British Army buddies, and they should be here soon.

2/ New angle as a nervous DP consults his marble-patterned copybook — while still holding on to the sniper rifle.

4 DEADPOOL

Least I think so. All of these friggin' names and dates to keep straight!

5 DEADPOOL

Kill this one, don't kill that one… it's like I'm back in 6th grade again.

6 SFX

THWONGGGG!

3/ Tight on Deadpool's face as it whips to full attention. We can see him smiling under the mask.

7 DEADPOOL

Finally! My tripwire's a-trippin'!

4/ Deadpool assumes a sniper position, waiting for his party to arrive. He's pointing the gun straight at us. A bad-ass image.

8 DEADPOOL

Remember, Wade…

9 DEADPOOL

Don't fire until you see the whites of their thighs.

PAGE SIXTEEN

1/ Warpath yells at the rest of the team as he breaks cover.

1 WARPATH

Take him out! Now!

2/ Cannonball aims his speeding body straight at us (aiming for Deadpool).

2 CANNONBALL

Ah'm on him!

3 SFX

VRRRRMMMMMMMMMMM

4 V/O CAP (NARRATOR)

Though their leader is hit, the team knows what to do: take out the shooter, rescue any hostages.

3/ Deadpool, marble notebook tucked under his arm, shoots the wooden floor beneath his feet.

5 SFX

BRAKKA-BRAKKA-BRAKKA

6 DEADPOOL

Hey, that's a future historical site you're destroying! The state of Pennsylvania is going to be P.O.'d!

7 DEADPOOL

They're especially not going to be happy about the–

4/ DP drops out of the way just as Cannonball comes blasting into the room, smashing it to smithereens.

8 DEADPOOL

(with descending speech as he falls)

–suuuuuuuun roooooooof!!!

