Robin & Batman #2 Preview: Dick Grayson, Problem Child?

ROBIN & BATMAN #2 (OF 3)

DC Comics

0921DC044

0921DC045 – ROBIN & BATMAN #2 (OF 3) CVR B RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VAR – $5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

Dick Grayson is struggling in his training to be Robin, and the Batman decides the young man needs a break…and takes him to meet the Justice League! In an awe-inspiring moment, he meets the World's Greatest Heroes…and their sidekicks! Will these teen titans get along?

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $5.99

