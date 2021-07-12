Roland Boschi Draws Rick Remender's Scumbag For 'GoldenBrownEye'

There's no issue of Rick Remender's gross-tastic espionage thriller The Scumbag listed in Image Comics' September 2021 solicitations, but we may have had a peek at what is to follow with a new story arc to follow the current Moonflower starting in The Scumbag #10 in October 2021. And if you liked Black Widow's recent nod to James Bond, but what yours to have a bit more of an Austin Powers flavour, via Jim Steranko, then "GoldenBrownEye" may be the upcoming Scumbag storyline for you. With Roland Boschi drawing the new story arc.

"GOLDENBROWNEYE" The world is caught in an all-out war between Scorpionus and Moonflower as the two enact their plans to force their versions of utopia on us all! Our hope for liberation is a drug addled, metalhead pervert and his flying Trans Am–Agent Scumbag! Quit being a jerk and come for one final spin with RICK REMENDER (Seven to Eternity, Deadly Class), ROLAND BOSCHI (Winter Soldier, Ghost Rider) and Ernie Ray Clementine as he sets everything right in the world for everyone! Or the exact opposite! Why would we tell you how the story ends in this blurb?!

Here's a look at Roland Boschi's cover for the upcoming Scumbag #9, the penultimate issue of Moonflower storyline.

SCUMBAG #9 CVR A BOSCHI & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR210327

(W) Rick Remender (A) Jonathan Wayshak (CA) Roland Boschi (A/CA) Moreno DiNisio

"MOONFLOWER," Part Four-Ernie has double- and triple-crossed so many people he doesn't even remember what side he's on, so how is he the one getting backstabbed? Scorpionus and Moonflower enact their plans: one wants to control how we look, the other wants to control how we think – who will win? Nobody!In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99 SCUMBAG #10 CVR A BERGARA & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY210195

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Matias Bergara, Moreno DiNisio

"MOONFLOWER," Part Five-The Reprobates Assemble! Ernie is no longer the only super powered Scumbag, as he is joined by some old friends with some new powers! Can Earth's mightiest degenerates stop Madam Hive? Can they save the world? Most important of all… can they bum a smoke?In Shops: Aug 25, 2021nSRP: $3.99