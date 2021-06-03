Scales & Scoundrels: Popular All-Ages Fantasy Comic Now at TKO Studios

TKO Studios celebrates the return of SCALES & SCOUNDRELS – one of comic's most beloved all-ages fantasy series – in 2 new revised and expanded definitive editions that are available now in print and digitally. The European fantasy series, previously published by Image Comics, has found a new home.

"This is the story of a girl who liked to wander…"

Scales & Scoundrels is written by acclaimed comics writer Sebastian Girner (​SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER!) with lush, vibrant artwork by French comic artist and animator, Galaad. This gorgeous, multicultural fantasy adventure follows young treasure hunter Luvander in her search for gold and glory. Along with her companions – a prince, his stern bodyguard, and a plucky young dwarf – Lu dives into an epic journey and discovers a secret that will bring light to a world encroached upon by an ancient darkness.

In an interview released by TKO Studios, Girner talked about how Scales & Scoundrels came about and why they picked TKO Studios to publish the new definitive edition.

"When Galaad and I started work on the book, we thought that a true all-ages comic was really missing from the monthly comic book market, and we managed to get it placed with Image Comics, much to our excitement. And while the critical reception was really encouraging, the readership for this kind of book just didn't seem to be finding the book in the monthly single issue market. That changed when we put the first trade paperbacks (collecting what is now in the TKO Definitive Edition Book 1), so clearly, the readers for this kind of book were out there, just they were in the bookstores and libraries."

"Sadly, by the time we realized this, the financial reality of producing, printing, and shipping 12 issues of a comic in a year caught up with us, and to avoid going into debt, we had to end the series prematurely. Galaad and I both began other projects, but we never stopped working on Scales & Scoundrels. One of the projects I became involved in lead to me becoming Editor in Chief of TKO Studios. When we started talks there about expanding our line into all-ages and young-readers original graphic novels, I knew the time had come for the slumbering dragon to rise again.

SCALES & SCOUNDRELS BOOK 1: WHERE DRAGONS WANDER contains material previously collected in the Image Comics edition of Scales & Scoundrels Vols. 1 & 2, but with reworked artwork for this new TKO Studios release. Lu's adventure continues in SCALES & SCOUNDRELS BOOK 2: THE FESTIVAL OF LIFE, with more than 250 pages of original content.