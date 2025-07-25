Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Marian Heretic, sdcc

SDCC: Marian Heretic #1 by Tini Howard & Joe Jaro From Boom Studios

Article Summary Marian Heretic #1 launches in October 2025 from Boom Studios by Tini Howard and Joe Jaro.

The series blends nunsploitation, religious horror, rebellion, and monster hunting for a bold new story.

Sister Marian, a witch hunter and heretic, must strike a dark bargain to protect her sisters from the Church.

Featuring variant covers by Dylan Burnett, Jenny Frison, and Suspiria Vilchez to excite comic fans.

In her Substack newsletter two weeks ago, comic book writer Tini Howard wrote "what the hell, let's have a little fun. I've got a slamming con schedule the next few months. For reasons that will become clear in two weeks, let's call it — THE HERETIC TOUR 2025 . Seven cities, four months. Good lord, Tini, why? You'll see why in two weeks. I've got stuff coming out I want to get in every one of your little hands, and getting in various faces is one of the best ways I can do that." And now it has all been revealed, a new comic book series being published by Boom Studios, by Tini Howard and Joe Jaro for Marian Heretic #1 for October 2025.

"A provocative, high-octane new take on nunsploitation, religious horror, rebellion, and good ole fashioned monster hunting ….Sister Marian is a witch hunter of the highest order, a Mother Superior, and a heretic guided by a Goddess the Church refuses to acknowledge. When the Holy Father brands her order blasphemers, Marian strikes a dark bargain to become their personal enforcer. As she delivers murderous judgement night after night in the city of Vespers, she can feel her soul fracture…but what else can she do with the lives of her sisters at stake?"

Marian Heretic #1 has covers by Joe Jaro, with variants by Dylan Burnett, Jenny Frison, and Suspiria Vilchez.

