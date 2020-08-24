Second Coming Gets A Sequel: Only Begotten Son.

Second Coming is getting a sequel… but it's not Third Coming. No, the comic by Mark Russell and Richard Pace, rescued by Ahoy Comics from an over censorious DC Comics sees Jesus Christ returned to Earth and rooming with that world's most pre-eminent superhero, Sunstar.

Second Coming: Only Begotten Son will be published on December 16th (just before a certain someone's birthday) at the end of this year. The new series will "turn back time to witness the interplanetary origin of Sunstar! Warning: portrays science denial, mass extinction and real estate sales!"

Sunstar was always a Superman analogue and this appears to underline this. The link between the Superman and both the Moses and Messiah stories was made clear in the original series, but this seems to make more of a focus on Suoerman's story compared to that of Jesus Christ or other Messianic figures. In a recent Ahoy Comics newsletter which I must confess, I only just got round to reading, Russell states "The first six issues of Second Coming was really only the beginning of what we had in mind for this series. There's a lot more planned for these characters and a lot more to say about their failures and successes in healing the world."

Second Coming was Ahoy's biggest launch title so far, possibly as a result of the controversy when it was originally to be published at DC Comics. A commercial and critical success, a sequel must have always been on the cards and this suggests there are many more chapters… and verses to tell.

Well any other comic book company go for anything quite so on the news in the run-up to the Christmas festivities this year? It is going to be a very different Christmas for so many people I'm sure. At least we have Second Coming: Only Begotten Son from Ahoy to look forward to.