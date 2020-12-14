Separated At Birth: Gutsville Vs Whalesville

Gutsville Vs Whaleville! Bleeding Cool has been talking about Bad Idea, the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Warren Simons, and Joshua Jones for what seems like ages now, spinning out of the buyout of Valiant by DMG. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names.

One of their titles is Whalesville by Matt Kindt and Adam Pollina.

When young Wawae – the seaborn son of a whaling captain – is thrown overboard and swallowed whole by a whale, he knows his father will relentlessly pursue revenge against the creature that stole away his boy. What he didn't expect, however, is what he's about to find inside: the town of "Whalesville" – a colorful, cobbled-together village inhabited by an astounding collection of talking sea creatures, including a crab named Caleb, an angler fish called Angela, and a seadragon that prefers to go by Lilly. But, to Wawae's new friends, Whalesville isn't just their home, it's the whole world – and they don't understand the danger that now pursues them from above the waves or that they are even inside a whale at all. To rescue his new best buddies, Wawae will have to convince them of the truth…and save Whalesville before his own father sends them sinking into the inky depths forever

Which reminded some of the similarly-titled Gutsville by Si Spurrier and Frazer Irving, published from Image Comics in 2007 and then heavily delayed. But which Bleeding Cool reported recently was on its way back.

In 1846 an English ship called the Daphne heads out to reach Australia. The ship never makes it, as it, and all of its passengers (including slaves, zealous missionaries, and English settlers) are swallowed up by some gargantuan, oceanic beast. Skip forward to the present day and the descendants of the original passengers are living in Gutsville, a shanty town within the belly of this mysterious creature.

Very different tones of course… Here's a look at both.

WHALESVILLE #1

** MATT KINDT (writer) **

** ADAM POLLINA (artist/cover) **

** MATT HOLLINGSWORTH (colors) **

You never thought you'd see a Bad Idea like this! From the limitless imaginations of New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), veteran artist Adam Pollina (X-Force), and Eisner Award-winning colorist Matt Hollingsworth (Hawkeye) comes a very special whale tale for all ages (and species) in the tradition of Hayao Miyazaki and Pixar!

** WHALE-SIZED ONE-SHOT // ON SALE MAY 2021 **

Preview art by Adam Pollina with Matt Hollingsworth

GUTSVILLE #4 (of 6)

story SIMON SPURRIER

art & cover FRAZER IRVING

32 PAGES FC AUGUST 29 $3.99

Albert finds himself tangled amongst the Vittals: a cadre of idealistic revolutionaries. Will he finally discover the peace he craves, or merely trade one violent life for another? Meanwhile, Emelia must endure her marriage to the unctuous George Rathbone, finally witnessing first-hand the freaky practices of the JonahKin. And all the while, the Great Beast swims on, far more aware of the life in its belly than the citizens of Gutsville could ever guess.

