Shadow Of The Road Releases Brand-New Yōkai Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming RPG title Shadow Of The Road, as the devs show off some of the yōkai in their world

Owlcat Games and Another Angle Games have released a new trailer for Shadow of the Road, this time showing off more of the Yōkai in the game. These are supernatural entities that are a part of the tapestry this world has been created in, as they stalk humans and inflict their own kind of terror on them. Enjoy the trailer above as we're still waiting to see when the game will be out in 2025.

Shadow of the Road

In Shadow of the Road, explore the rich tapestry of alternative 19th-century Japan as the Boshin War approaches a bitter and bloody end. Players will immerse themselves in a world that combines tradition and modernity, Japanese mythology, and steampunk technology. Enter the struggle between the Shogun and the Emperor and delve into captivating narratives, leading a diverse group of adventurers through a dynamic, enchanting realm where decisions shape destiny.

Your Story: Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each of whom has their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Your Choices: Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties.

Your Team: Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths.

Your Fight: Experience turn-based combat with a samurai tactical vibe. Each team member brings unique abilities to the battlefield, and their personal goals and relationships influence every encounter. Master these dynamics and strategic maneuvers to lead the team to victory.

