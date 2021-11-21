Should Pau Be in The Star Wars Section At London Film And Comic Con?

Pau Vassileva is a German comic book creator living and working in England going by the name Pau. Best known as a colourist working on Titan Comics titles, Pau is also a fully-fledged comic book writer and artist in her own right, and has been making waves on the London scene in recent years.

Attending the London Film And Comic Con, we learned something we didn't know – that Pau was in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Who? I don't know. Where and when? Also clueless. But Pau has been receiving comments from Star Wars fans of later asking her to sign photos of herself in the film. Because someone somewhere has worked it out.

Now she is not the only person in that position. A couple of tables down is comic book writer, artist and publisher, Jessica Martin (who has just moved to one of my old stomping grounds, Watlington in Oxford, cheek by jowl to Jeremy Irons). Because Jessica Martin was also in Doctor Who back in the classic days when she played the punk cheetah Mags. Recently she also played Judy Garland in the Sandman audio.

Anyway, Jessica makes quite the side hustle of selling prints of her drawings of her Doctor Who character, signed by herself. Which is something all the other Doctor Who guests at the show, selling photos and signatures, are not able to do.

Not Christopher Eccleston, not Bonnie Langford, not Sacha Dhawan…

…not Tommy Knight, not Anjli Mohindra…

I mean, Peter Capaldi could, he just isn't doing the signed photo circuit – yet. Also, how come Tommy Knight has a beard now? The stars of The Sarah Jane Adventures are now old enough to play their characters' parents it seems. People need to stop aging, it's just not on. I'm 49 today by the way.

But anyway, maybe Pau could do something similar? Once we can actually work out who she was in Solo: A Star Wars Story…