SilverHawks #1 CGC Graded 9.6 Copy Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

SilverHawks is having a moment, and for us fans, we have waited a long, long time for this. Not only is a new toy line coming from Super7, but a new animated series is on the way as well. There are even some rumblings that there could be a possibility of a live-action film. We just need Tigersharks to complete the threesome and get the ultimate 80's cartoon film series between that and the in-development Thundercats film. Until then, up for auction at Heritage Auctions, is a CGC 9.6 graded copy of SilverHawks #1 Marvel Comics Star Comics arm in 1987. One of the hottest books on the market right now, this is sitting at only $68 and will go up. Check it out down below.

Wings Of Silver, Nerves Of Steel! Grab SilverHawks While It Is Cheap

The comics just adapted episodes of the animated show, but who cares? "Comic book based on the TV series of the first super androids with the minds of men and the muscles of machines. The evil Mon-Star has escaped from the prison planet, reunited with his mob of evildoers, and the galaxy is in trouble. So Commander Stargazer calls Earth for help, and Earth sends their new team, the SilverHawks, which consists of Quicksilver, the Copper Kid, Bluegrass, Steelheart, and Steelwill, to battle Mon-Star and his gang in "The Origin Story." Script by Steve Perry and art by Mike Witherby & Jim Sanders III."

This book has been ticking up and up in the last few weeks and is only going to keep going up. SilverHawks have not yet hit the ceiling, and the world is finally catching up to what us fans have always known: this is a property with huge potential, and it is finally going to have its day in the sun. Click here for more details on this copy and to place a bid. And while you are there, take a spin around and see what else is taking bids today.