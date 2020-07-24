"Something With Captain Britain" Coming From Marvel #SDCC

X-Men Editor and Karaoke king Jordan D White stated on the Marvel Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel that " I probably would say I'm most excited about something with Captain Britain" to which Tini Howard replied "that email, you sent, we saw some good art, that's even better than I imagined it."

Bleeding Cool has noted that the Dawn Of X titles have had Betsy Braddock, Jamie Braddock, Satyrne, the Excalibur lighthouse but there has been a definite absence of Brian Braddock. Betsy has taken on the role of Captain Britain again, but there have been teased of the return of Brian.

A few months ago, an image from a Marvel Pull List video was picked up at showing a planned Captain Britain title, but that was then revealed to be a Marvel Tales-style reprint book, currently scheduled for September 2nd. But those reprint books are often there to bring relevant but classic characters and comics to the modern readers' attention. Could this be close to the announcement of a Captain Britain series? Especially as The Union is on hold right now?

You can watch the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel right here.

Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski breaks down all the latest and greatest coming from the House of Ideas with some of Marvel's most epic creators! Tom Brevoort, Al Ewing, and Dan Slott will dive into the cosmic calamity coming to Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the pages of Empyre! An army is gathering in the latest X-Men crossover event, X of Swords, and Jordan White, Tini Howard, and Gerry Duggan have all the juicy details! Nick Lowe, Nick Spencer, and Mark Bagley will discuss the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #850 ushering in the return of the Green Goblin! Plus Nick Lowe rejoins the panel to discuss the return of the classic Marvel character, Werewolf by Night, with creators Taboo and Ben Jackendoff! Be there, True Believers!