Spider-Boy Admits He's A Sidekick in Spider-Man #7 (Spoilers)

Dan Slott & Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #9, returns to Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick Spider-Boy. Even if he is reluctant to admit such a thing.

Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #9, out today returns to Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick Spider-Boy. Even if he is reluctant to admit such a thing. His origin will appear in June's Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 by Slott and the character's co-creator, Humberto Ramos.

"Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan's hearts. But none of have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the multiverse at all, Spider-Boy's been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn't he?"

Marvel Comics

And in Spider-Man #9, we see a bit of that history, imagined or otherwise, going back to Doc Connors, The Lizard's tales of Peter Parker. As well as a certain Norman Osborn, now knowing as the Golden Glider. Which, at least, elicits a confession out of Spider-Boy.

 

Marvel Comics

I mean, it took a good deal out of him.

Everything Orchis Is Planning For THe Hellfire Gala

Spider-Man's sidekick. Once you say it out loud, Spider-Boy, you can't take it back. So who is under that mask? Where did they come from? Where are they going? And just because you've seen Spider-Verse, don't expect a variant, Slott says "this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own… that is right about to begin!"

SPIDER-MAN #9
MARVEL COMICS
APR230754
(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley
Spider-Man's Spider-Sense is on overdrive. It's driving him insane. And Electro has always been one to listen when opportunity knocks?
Rated TIn Shops: Jun 07, 2023
SRP: $3.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
APR230750
(W) Dan Slott (A) Shaw, Julian (CA) Patrick Brown
SPIDER-SMASHER RETURNS! After her hit debut in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, Miles' sister Billie Morales's alter ego is still needed in the Empire of the Spider! Plus, the origin of the secret Spider-Character who debuted in SPIDER-MAN #7 is told here!
Rated T+In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: $4.99

