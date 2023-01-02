Spider-Man Is Back In Black in Spectacular Spider-Man #101, at Auction

Spider-Man and his black costume. Easily the biggest and most successful costume change in the history of superhero comics, and right now one of the hottest things to get your hands on. All of the early appearances of Peter in the symbiote are skyrocketing, and that also trickles down to anything and everything with that iconic black look. That includes Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man #101, featuring one of the most striking covers featuring that suit by the iconic John Byrne. A CGC 9.8 copy of this book is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, and is currently at $145 as of this writing. Check it out below.

One Of The Prettiest Black Suit Spider-Man Covers Out There

"Spectacular Spider-Man #101 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Whiplash appearance. John Byrne cover. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 12/22: 186 in 9.8, 2 higher. "Echoes" Script by Cary Burkett. Pencils by Juan Alacantara. Inks by Jack Abel. Cover by John Byrne. A new era begins for the Spectacular Spider-Man as the Black Cat has departed his life. However, the breakup with Felicia has left the web-slinger in a melancholy mood, so he visits the site of his greatest heartbreak…the Brooklyn Bridge. The events of Amazing Spider-Man 121 still haunt the wall-crawler, but life goes on…and so does crime in the big city. When Blacklash takes a hostage after bungling a burglary attempt, the spectacular one swings into action! Flashback cameos of Gwen Stacy and the Green Goblin. First 65¢ issue. (Note: The letters page includes a statement of ownership: average print run 337,108; average paid circulation 180,498.) 32 pages Cover price $0.65."

This has always been one of my favorite covers featuring the black suit, and a 9.8 is extremely hard to get for this one. I would suggest going right here and placing a bid, because this is one of those books that people will start jumping on very soon.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.