Spoilers: Robins, Foxes & Peacekeepers in Batman Comics Today

Today sees the release of Batman: Urban Legends, Detective Comics, and Future State: Gotham, all with various takes on the current Batman gallery in Gotham – and what's to come. So in Future State Gotham, we have Jason Todd in his new future role as Peacekeeper Red…

Certainly in Batman: Urban Legends, we get to see more of the events that may have led Jason Todd to this future, in the Gotham of the present…

…but we also get a long-awaited get-out clause. Who is the mysterious figure?

Given at that point, Bruce Wayne is meant to be dead…

Could it be Lucius Fox? Who helped set up the whole Magistrate system for Mayor Nakona, and does seem to have some serious concern over the militarisation of the young.

While Lucius Fox is observed from afar, with some other hidden secrets about the background of the man who would be Peacekeeper One.

While Mayor Nakano surrounds himself with the great and the good… and maybe the not-so-good as well.

Especially when a certain gangster-stroke-businessman has access to the mayor's office…

…and ends up doing the kind of thing that will probably be pinned on Batman, the Joker, the Unsanity Collective, anyone that it might help increase those levels of fear and brings about the Magistrate.

No wonder Tim Drake is keener to enjoy happier times, decades ago, now that everything happened and everything mattered again…

Lucius Fox has his own, modern-day vigilantes to keep to hand as well

And we learn that Lucius Fox has his own Batman nickname Foxtrot – though that may be before he set up the system that took down all the Batmen of Gotham…

He's got to be behind Peacekeeper's Red's true mission, yes?