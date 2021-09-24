Star Wars #17 Preview: Luke's Daddy Issues Continue

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman? His daddy was murdered when he was a child, driving him to dress up like a bat and assault mentally ill criminals, and then after all that, his daddy crossed over from a different dimension and tried to take that away from him. Superman? His daddy took Superman's son to space where he aged him up to a teenager, universally renowned as the worst kind of kid. Wonder Woman? Zeus is her daddy. 'Nuff said there. But perhaps the most well known daddy issues ever belong to Luke Skywalker, whose most famous quote involves screaming in terror after learning that his daddy is Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes back. And in this preview of Star Wars #17, Luke's daddy issues are following him everywhere… literally… as Luke tries to draw Vader away from Han Solo so that Leia, Lando, and Chewie can rescue Han and mess up the plot of Return of the Jedi. Will they succeed? Check out the preview below.

(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

"THE CHASE!"

• SITH LORD DARTH VADER has discovered that his son, Jedi Knight LUKE SKYWALKER, is finally within striking distance.

• He will pursue him to the very ends of space… Who is hunting whom?

• Meanwhile, LEIA ORGANA battles the forces of CRIMSON DAWN to regain her lost love, HAN SOLO. Rated T

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99