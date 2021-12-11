Star Wars: High Republic #12 Preview: Stoned in Space

Hello there. We see you're looking for comic book previews of comics hitting stores next week from Marvel and DC. Well, friend, you've come to the right place. This is Friday Night Previews, where every Friday night, we take over Bleeding Cool's comics section and publish a couple dozen of these things. Why do we do it? Because it's the easiest way to get those clicks, baby! Star Wars: High Republic #12 continues to not be the stoner Star Wars comic its title implies, but that won't stop us reusing the joke each month. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: High Republic #12

by Cavan Scott & Georges Jeanty, cover by Phil Noto

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree? As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war. PLUS – The truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960609952801211

| Rated T

3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.