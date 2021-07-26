Star Wars Kanan #1 CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars fans are a weird bunch. When Rebels, the animated series that followed Clone Wars, debuted, it was written off as a kiddie show. Most of the fandom hated it, especially the main characters Kanan, Ezra, Sabine, Zeb, and Hera. The venom flowed freely. They didn't realize that they were missing a show that added more to the Star Wars mythos than even their beloved Clone Wars and some of the films themselves. Now, they are throwing money at this Kanan book from Marvel Comics in 2015. On auction, today at Heritage Auctions is a 9.6 CGC copy of #1, currently sitting at $125. Take a look at the book down below.

Star Wars Rebels Is Awesome, And You Need To Watch It

"Kanan – The Last Padawan #1 (Marvel, 2015) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First appearance of Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, Chopper (C1-10P), Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios in comics. All characters from the popular Star Wars animated series Rebels. Mark Brooks cover. Pepe Larraz art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 7/21: 475 in 9.6, 924 higher." What is sad is that the current animated series The Bad Batch has kind of made this comic obsolete. They claim the events from this cannon comic, and the show can fit together, but I am not so sure.

In any case, this copy of this comic is gorgeous, and it is one of the hottest Star Wars comics there is. Click here and check out more details on this one, and place a bid, of course. While you are there, take a spin around and check out all of the books and more, taking bids today. There are some really good items up for grabs that would make awesome additions to anyone's collection. And while you are at it: watch Star Wars Rebels.