Stephen Mooney's Half Past Danger Returns With a Christmas Special

It may be July, but that won't stop creator Stephen Mooney from celebrating. Mooney's creator-owned series Half Past Danger was first released by IDW Publishing back in 2013 and ran for two volumes. It is a pulpy WWII story that pitted Staff Sergeant Tommy "Irish" Flynn, a soldier who thought he knew what monsters were, against a more literal group of monsters… dinosaurs. Now, the series returns this summer with Half Past Danger: Christmas Special.

This holiday-themed one-shot is funding on Kickstarter now and will be perfect for returning readers and new readers alike. Mooney describes Half Past Danger as Indiana Jones meets Jurassic Park, going on to describe this Christmas Special, which will ship to backers in December just in time for the holiday:

The feature-length lead story will be written and drawn by series creator Stephen Mooney and coloured by regular series colourist Tríona Farrell. The book will also include several incredible backup stories drawn by superstar artists Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight, Batman, Wolverine), Stephen Byrne (JLA/Power Rangers, Wonder Twins), Will Sliney (Star Wars, Spider-man) and Nick Roche (Spider-man, Transformers). Mooney will also illustrate chapter break artwork for each short story.

It's a getting-the-band-back-together of sorts, and even more, stories will be added to the book if it goes well on Kickstarter. There is no mention if IDW Publishing will eventually do a direct market comics release. However, Mooney spoke, in the campaign's video, about the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on his publishing model as he considers Kickstarter for a possible full third volume as well:

"(The pandemic) has me thinking about different publishing models for this series. As the more traditional publishers are experiencing serious delays (for) the foreseeable future, I'm thinking that a Volume Three Kickstarter theoretically allows me to target fans directly."

Outside of Half Past Danger, Stephen Mooney is well-known as a freelance artist. He has worked on Grayson at DC, and Black Widow and Star Wars over at Marvel, and notably was one of the main artists on IDW's long-running Angel series back when that title, the comic's continuation of Joss Whedon's vampire detective TV series, was the publisher's top-selling title.