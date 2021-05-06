Summoners War: Legacy #1 Review: Pretty Effective

Adapting the fantasy RPG into the comic book field, this new Image comic pours a surprisingly effective amount of characterization into the framework of the video game. Summoners War: Legacy #1 provides a look at engaging elements of the story and doesn't care if you know anything about the game at all.

Rai Holder is the perspective character for the reader, a neophyte magician called a Summoner, empowered to call forth a semi-sentient magical creature to do her bidding. The problem is that Rai is impulsive and untrained, and her inexperience can cause as much harm as she would rather help. By herself, she may have become a major hassle, but she is fortunate to fall under the administration of someone more experienced that brings her life a greater significance, like leaving a sandy backwoods planet to find greater significance on battlefields far away.

Justin Jordan has a lot of experience making fantasy storytelling personal and evocative in Reaver, and he brings that skill to play well here. Rai Holder is a fun and engaging protagonist, and the supporting cast that joins her make for a fun adventuring party, close to the chemistry mix of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Likewise, the artwork of Luca Claretti, Giovanna Niro, and Deron Bennett makes this introduction to this world pretty effective.

The only thing that went wrong was the kind of vagueness to the struggle itself. Perhaps this is expanded upon in the game, but the motivations of using magic to fight for more tools to use magic seems, even in the book's own words, is a little like a dog chasing its own tail. The "good guys" are clear enough, but everything around them seems a little vaguer than it should be, which robs this of some degree of significance.

Not bad, but let's see if the story gets deeper than this. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.