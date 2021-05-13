"Superman Smashes The Klan" Is Free This Month On The DC Book Club

This month is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. With the recent rise of violence against Asian Americans in the United States, it's an event that we should all really take to heart and honor by learning more and supporting our neighbors of Asian descent. And who better to lead us all in standing by and standing up for our Asian communities than our greatest hero, Superman. DC Comics will be celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on their online DC Book Club by making the much-loved recent comic Superman Smashes The Klan free to read this month.

If you haven't yet read last year's widely acclaimed comic from Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru, it's a very poignant and timely Superman story, which really wonderfully gets to the heart of the Man of Steel and his never-ending battle to do what's right by everyone.

Here's how DC describes Superman Smashes The Klan:

Set during the 1940s, Superman Smashes the Klan finds the Man of Steel befriending two young Chinese immigrants as they're targeted by the Ku Klux Klan after settling in Metropolis' Chinatown. Inspired by the classic Superman radio serial, "Clan of the Fiery Cross," Superman Smashes the Klan takes us back to the superhero's earliest days when he's still wearing the black and red shield and isn't yet able to fly. Whether you're a longtime Superman fan or completely new to his unique world, Superman Smashes the Klan is thrilling, thought-provoking and unlike any other comic on the stands right now.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With DC Book Club | DC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5K6s6L66tg)

To become a member of the DC Book Club, head over to the official page and click "join."

Make sure to join before May 18, as on that day, fans will be treated to a special exclusive Q&A with Superman Smashes The Klan writer Gene Luen Yang. In addition, you will also get some free digital bookmarks and wallpapers and will get to vote on which book will be featured next in the DC Book Club.