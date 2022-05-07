Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 Preview: What Goes Around Comes Around

After delivering a Bat-lecture to Jon in this preview o Superman: Son of Kal-El #11, Batman is about to get a taste of his own medicine… from Pa Kent! You're in for it now, Batman… Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #11

DC Comics

0322DC147

0322DC148 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund Cover – $4.99

0322DC149 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #11 Brian Ching Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Travis Moore

Jonathan Kent has faced many challenges in his life as both Superman and a Super Son, but what will the first son of the Last Son of Krypton do in the face of…metahuman bombs? Jon faces a deadly decision and Lex Luthor's alliance with President Bendix deepens in this penultimate chapter of The Rising Saga!

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

