The Flash, Time Travel, Titans & Heroes In Crisis (Spoilers)

So, yes, apparently there's a Flash film in the cinemas right now, which involves The Flash travelling in time and meeting himself. Again.

So, yes, apparently there's a Flash film in the cinemas right now, which involves The Flash travelling in time and meeting himself, or versions of himself, as one does these days. It has become rather popular. Last month's Titans #1 has Wally West as The Flash but didn't start well for him. So how does Titans #2 pick up from that? Spoilers of course.

Shot in the back, but using his superspeed before his death to get out of there and contact the only people he knew.

Or rather backwards.

Travel back in time and… change things. Maybe. But it seems he was too late. Just leaving a message "Solve This" for the Titans to, presumably, work out who killed him.

But what it it's not a matter of who, but when? Because in Titans #2 out today, they have a new visitor to the crime scene, someone who has spent his fair time amongst them over the years.

Wally West. Just, you know, a different Wally West. Or rather the same Wally West, but of a different time.

Hang on, didn't they do this in Heroes In Crisis?

With multiple Wally West's including a dead Wally West who turned out to be a cloned Wally West, created to complete the time loop os that the original dead WallyW est would still be there?

It is a bit, isn't it? No wonder people get confused between Tom Taylor and Tom King confused…

