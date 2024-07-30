Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Image, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: . Jo Duffy, inkpot, Keanu Reeves. Hitoshi Ariga, Kenichi Sonoda, Mariko Tamaki, sdcc, Tom Sito

The Inkpot Awards For 2024 – Keanu Reeves to Jo Duffy to Mariko Tamaki

The Inkpot Awards are presented every year to attending guests at San Diego Comic-Con by the organisers of the show to professionals in the fields of comic books, comic strips, animation, science fiction, and related areas of popular culture, including members of Comic-Con's board of directors and convention committee. And in 2024 that included the following:

Linda Sunshine, the original editor on the Fireside line of Marvel and DC books, the first mass-market bind-ups of Marvel and DC books and innovated the idea of comic-book material in the mass market and library market back in the seventies.

Hitoshi Ariga, Pokémon designer, artist for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and author on Mega Man Megamix, Mega Man Gigamix and the Big O.

Jo Duffy, writer of Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, St. Francis of Assisi, Catwoman, Glory as well as screenplays for Puppet Master 4 and 5 and the English adaptations of Naruto for Viz Media. She currently works as a receptionist at the U.S. Immigration Office in New York

Keanu Reeves, writer and co-creator of the comic book Brzrkr, as well as star of The Matrix, Speed, John Wick and the Bill And Ted movies.

Kenichi Sonoda, creator of Gunsmith Cats and Riding Bean manga, and has also provided character designs for the likes of Bubblegum Crisis, Gall Force and other anime titles.

Mariko Tamaki is the co-creator of graphic novels This One Summer, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, I Am Not Starfire, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass and Roaming. She has written She-Hulk, Supergirl: Being Super, Spider-Man & Venom, Thor & Loki, Wonder Woman, Dark Detective, Detective Comics, X-23, Wolverine, and Crush & Lobo. She is the founder of the Surely Books graphic novel imprint from Abrams ComicArts. As well as the Inkpot Award, she also won two Eisner Awards this year.

Tom Sito is an animation historian and teacher, Professor at USC's School of Cinematic Arts in the Animation Division. He began working on Little Annie Fanny, for Playboy, with Harvey Kurtzman, before a long career in animation at Hanna Barbara and Disney before setting up the animation unit of DreamWorks.

