The Legend Of Luther Arkwright Review: Welcome Back, Luther

The Legend Of Luther Arkwright. That's it. That's the sentence.

There are more Luther Arkwright comics, and they're precisely as humanist and anti-fascist as you'd hope.

You know the history, but pretend you don't: 50 years ago, Bryan Talbot wrote and drew the issues that would eventually become The Adventures Of Luther Arkwright. Since then, the TPB's influenced The Invisibles and The Matrix while also maintaining their cachet amongst the comics cognoscenti. Twenty years ago, Talbot released Heart Of Empire, a sequel to …Adventures, largely about how power corrupts and the revolution fermented at the end of Adventures soured (to use Adrian Tchaikovsky's phrase).

But that's all prologue. What struck me immediately in The Legend Of Luther Arkwright was how often Arkwright loses fights definitively. The titular character is outmatched and spends most of the OGN in a coma or dodging the more powerful villain.

Humanist isn't used by mistake, either. The most powerful psychic Luther's ever seen is introduced as an abuse survivor (Zaffron Waldorf) so badly victimized that their capacity for language is destroyed. That she or they survived is partially a credit to Luther Arkwright's old friend Harry Fairfax who recognized Zaffron only as "simple" and begrudgingly allowed them to join. It is impossible to read the comic and not get a sense of the power of ordinary heroism.

As you might imagine, The Legend Of Luther Arkwright rewards re-reading. My criticisms feel paltry when compared to the final product: I would have liked more staggering ink pen detail ala …Adventures, and at least one subplot reads like Talbot double underlining a point.

In the end: The Legend Of Luther Arkwright is, thus far, my favorite graphic novel of 2022.

Credits Writer, Artist, Letterer Bryan Talbot