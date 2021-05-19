The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman

Launching as part of DC Comics' Fear State event this autumn, I Am Batman by John Ridley, Travel Foreman, Norm Rapmund and Lokus is a new series, launching with I Am Batman #0, that tells the continuing story of Lucius Fox's son, Jace Fox, the Next Batman, as seen in the recent digital mini-series The Next Batman: Second Son.

Eighteen months ago, Bleeding Cool was the first place to report the existence of plans for a new Black Batman to replace Bruce Wayne as Batman with the son of Lucius Fox in the DC Universe as part of publisher Dan DiDio's 5G/Generation Five initiative. Originally this would have happened with Batman #100 and a subsequent Batman #1, written by 12 Years A Slave and Black Panther writer John Ridley.

Instead, Dan DiDio's firing saw the story of Tim Fox – now Jace Fox – sidelined into the Future State event and the digital comics spinoff. But it seems his story will be continuing parallel to Bruce Wayne's Batman rather than replacing him. Though the title of the book, I Am Batman is one that may directly challenge Bruce Wayne in the DC Universe… and challenge all sorts of other people as well.

I Am Batman #0 – The age of a new Dark Knight begins! On August 10, picking up immediately from the events of The Next Batman: Second Son, Jace Fox begins the march toward his destiny when he fights to protect Alleytown against the oppressive forces of the Magistrate, using Batman armor and tech he's found in Bruce Wayne's old base of operations, the Hibernaculum!

Written by John Ridley

Art and Main Cover by Travel Foreman

Card Stock Variant cover by Dave Wilkins

Card Stock Variant cover by Derrick Chew

Card Stock 1:25 Variant cover by Riccardo Federici

40 Pages; $4.99 ($5.99 card stock variant cover)

On Sale Tuesday, August 10, 2021

From DC Comics.