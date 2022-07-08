The Return Of Ed Brubaker & Jason Lutes, The Fall

In his latest newsletter, Ed Brubaker wrote "There's also a secret thing I've been working on getting back into print for a long time, that a lot of folks ask about. Here's a tiny tease of that… for those of you who can figure it out. Look for an announcement sometime soon."

Bleeding Cool reader Bojack Norseman was first on the ball, telling us "That's from The Fall, a comic Brubaker made with Jason Lutes, and put out through Drawn & Quarterly in 2001. Black and white then, so this is a colour version. Here's what that panel looked like in the original"

Of course! The Fall! A graphic novella written by Ed Brubaker and drawn by Berlin creator Jason Lutes, originally serialised in Dark Horse Presents in 1998 and then collected and published by Drawn and Quarterly in 2001. The story involves a convenience store clerk Kirk who gets involved in a ten-year-old murder mystery after he uses a stolen credit card… and now it seems coming back into print, in colour. Probably from Image Comics, if I had to guess, after Brubaker has that contract with them… and it should be cheaper that the $60 you will have to find to buy it on Amazon these days. This was one of the lat independent comics Brubaker created before he went down the Marvel rabbit hole.

He also talked about his current project;

The new Reckless book, Follow Me Down, I mean. Other than a few pages that Jake still has to color, we've officially wrapped our fifth full length graphic novel in under two years. I think this is the best one yet, and one of the most fun aspects is how it fits in and around the last book, The Ghost in You. This is the story of the case Ethan was out of town on during that book, so there's a few moments of overlap here and there.